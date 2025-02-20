Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Supreme Court judges again raises questions over Military Court authority in civilian cases

Supreme Court Questions Lack Of Military Court Trial For Aps Attackers

ISLAMABAD – The hearing of intra-court appeal challenging trial of civilians in military courts continues on Monday. During proceedings, Justice Jamal Mandokhel raised significant constitutional questions regarding the division of powers and role of the armed forces under the executive.

The seven-member constitutional bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan reviewed the appeal to decide whether military courts have the constitutional authority to try civilians. Justices Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Mussarat Hilali, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Shahid Bilal Hassan are also part of the bench.

Imran Khan’s counsel argued that the constitution limits amendments to fundamental rights and stated that military courts cannot try civilians unless authorized exceptionally. He pointed out that the Army Act, particularly under Section 2(1)(d), does not apply to civilians and questioned whether civilian trials could take place under the military justice system.

Justice Mandokhel questioned authority of military courts using judicial powers granted by the executive, asking whether the armed forces, under the executive, can exercise judicial authority. He also raised concerns about whether courts should remain independent.

The court also discussed context of the court martial system, with Khan’s counsel referencing decisions that have clarified the limits of military courts.

The hearing has been adjourned for a break, with counsel set to respond to the court’s questions.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 20 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 178 180.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Euro EUR 291.25 294
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897 906.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 308 310.77
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
US Dollar USD 279.85 281.35
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search