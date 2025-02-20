Ramadan 2025 Moon Sighting: Ruet Members to meet in Peshawar on Feb 28

ISLAMABAD – Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members are set to meet in Peshawar at end of February 28 to ensure a coordinated start to Ramadan 2025.

The federal government decided to hold Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting in ancient city of Peshawar to observe the crescent, to ensure a coordinated start to holy month. Ministry of Religious Affairs announced that meeting to determine the beginning of Ramadan 1446 Hijri will take place on February 28, 2025.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, chairman of the committee, will preside over the session to announce starting of Islam’s holiest month.

As zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees will convene separately in their respective regions, the final decision regarding moon sighting will be made by the central committee on Friday night.

Ministry of Religious Affairs will oversee all arrangements. In the past, Pakistan has faced issues with differing moon sightings, leading to discrepancies in the start of Ramadan and Eid celebrations, particularly between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces.

The government hopes that moving the central meeting to Peshawar will encourage consensus among religious scholars and facilitate a unified observance of the holy month.