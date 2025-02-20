Pakistan, Bahrain resolve to broaden bilateral military ties

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard Lieutenant General Shaikh Abdulaziz Saud Mubarak Al-Khalifa called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

ISPR said during the meeting, both military leaders discussed evolving regional environment and related security issues. Furthermore, they emphasized broadening the scope and depth of existing bilateral military engagements and cooperation between both countries.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

A day earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has reached the United Kingdom on an official visit to attend the 7th Regional Stabilization Conference at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Army chief he will deliver the keynote address on “The Emerging World Order and Pakistan’s Future Outlook,” the Inter Services Public Relations said on Wednesday.

The Stabilization Conference serves as the premier platform for Army-to-Army dialogue between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, held annually to foster collaboration.

The event brings together a balanced representation of policymakers, both civil and military, as well as members of prominent think tanks from both nations.

This year’s conference holds particular significance in light of the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, providing an invaluable opportunity to exchange perspectives and explore pathways for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

On the inaugural day of his visit, COAS Asim Munir was accorded a warm and dignified welcome, including a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the historic Royal Horse Guards Parade Ground, presented by an impeccably turned-out contingent.