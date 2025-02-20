Six nurses injured as lift collapses at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital

LAHORE – At least eight people, including six nurses, were injured after a lift collapsed at Mayo Hospital, a public medical facility, in Lahore on Thursday.

The lift was installed at the orthopedic section of the hospital by an organization to facilitate patients and staff.

It apparently went out of order due to overload as it was carrying over eight persons when the incident occurred.

Reports said two of the injured were attendants, who were visiting their patients in the Orthopedic section. Three of the nurses have suffered leg fracture and they been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, hospital administration has taken notice of the incident and launched an investigation into it.

Last month, eight women were injured when the lift of a private hospital collapsed in Iqbal Town area of the city.

The women had reached the Al-Shafi hospital to inquire after the health of her relatives. The elevator suddenly malfunctioned and collapsed inside the duct when they were inside the lift.

Resultantly, all eight women got injured and they were later shifted to government hospitals for treatment.