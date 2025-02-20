Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Six nurses injured as lift collapses at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital

Six Nurses Injured As Lift Collapsed At Lahores Mayo Hospital

LAHORE – At least eight people, including six nurses, were injured after a lift collapsed at Mayo Hospital, a public medical facility, in Lahore on Thursday.

The lift was installed at the orthopedic section of the hospital by an organization to facilitate patients and staff.

It apparently went out of order due to overload as it was carrying over eight persons when the incident occurred.

Reports said two of the injured were attendants, who were visiting their patients in the Orthopedic section. Three of the nurses have suffered leg fracture and they been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, hospital administration has taken notice of the incident and launched an investigation into it.

Last month, eight women were injured when the lift of a private hospital collapsed in Iqbal Town area of the city.

The women had reached the Al-Shafi hospital to inquire after the health of her relatives. The elevator suddenly malfunctioned and collapsed inside the duct when they were inside the lift.

Resultantly, all eight women got injured and they were later shifted to government hospitals for treatment.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 20 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 178 180.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Euro EUR 291.25 294
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897 906.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 308 310.77
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
US Dollar USD 279.85 281.35
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search