Qatar Airways loses wheelchair of disabled activist Maria Qureshi

ISLAMABAD – A disabled woman has expressed concerns over the inadequate service of Qatar Airways after her wheelchair was lost by the airlines, leaving her helpless.

Maria Qureshi, a disability rights activist, shared her ordeal on social media platform Facebook.

“I am a woman with a disability and recently travelled on Qatar Airways Flight QR 839 from Bangkok to Doha, followed by QR 632 from Doha to Islamabad on February 16, 2025”.

Qureshi said she was horrified to learn upon arrival that her wheelchair had been lost either in Bangkok or Doha.

“As someone who is entirely dependent on a wheelchair, this situation is causing immense physical and mental distress. My wheelchair is not just a tool—it’s an essential part of my independence. The loss has left me in a highly vulnerable and painful position,” she hit out at the airlines for poor services.

She has asked the authorities concerned to take immediate action to locate and return her wheelchair.

“I also expect compensation for the severe physical and emotional distress this incident has caused,” she wrote and hoped that Qatar Airways will take swift action.

The activist recently participated in the Asian Regional Disability Summit and represented the National Forum of Women With Disabilities as a speaker. She spoke about the gender and disability situation in Pakistan at the event.