Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Qatar Airways loses wheelchair of disabled activist Maria Qureshi

Qatar Airways Loses Wheelchair Of Disabled Activist Maria Qureshi

ISLAMABAD – A disabled woman has expressed concerns over the inadequate service of Qatar Airways after her wheelchair was lost by the airlines, leaving her helpless.

Maria Qureshi, a disability rights activist, shared her ordeal on social media platform Facebook.

“I am a woman with a disability and recently travelled on Qatar Airways Flight QR 839 from Bangkok to Doha, followed by QR 632 from Doha to Islamabad on February 16, 2025”.

Qureshi said she was horrified to learn upon arrival that her wheelchair had been lost either in Bangkok or Doha.

“As someone who is entirely dependent on a wheelchair, this situation is causing immense physical and mental distress. My wheelchair is not just a tool—it’s an essential part of my independence. The loss has left me in a highly vulnerable and painful position,” she hit out at the airlines for poor services.

She has asked the authorities concerned to take immediate action to locate and return her wheelchair.

“I also expect compensation for the severe physical and emotional distress this incident has caused,” she wrote and hoped that Qatar Airways will take swift action.

Qatar Airways Loses Wheelchair Of Disabled Activist Maria Qureshi

The activist recently participated in the Asian Regional Disability Summit and represented the National Forum of Women With Disabilities as a speaker. She spoke about the gender and disability situation in Pakistan at the event.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 20 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Australian Dollar AUD 178 180.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.4 744.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.1 199.5
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Euro EUR 291.25 294
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 897 906.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.42 157.42
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 720.75 729.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Krona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 308 310.77
Thai Baht THB 8.14 8.29
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
US Dollar USD 279.85 281.35
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search