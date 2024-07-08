Faisalabad women dies after Allied Hospital doctors leave scissors inside her body

LAHORE – A woman has died after a botched surgery as doctors left surgical scissors inside her abdomen.

The 20-year-old woman identified as Ushna reportedly succumbed in a state-run medical facility in Faisalabad, months after the surgery.

The woman underwent surgery and medical team supposedly left a pair of scissors inside her abdomen. The medical tool caused an infection, and the women's health deteriorated.

During the diagnosis, X-ray results confirmed presence of scissors in her abdominal cavity.

The surgery took place in February at Allied Hospital. The family is now calling for an investigation into the incident and accountability for the alleged negligence.

The hospital officials or provincial authorities are yet to respond to the allegations made by the family.