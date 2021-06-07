Woman dies days after botched surgery by security guard in Lahore

LAHORE – An elderly woman, who has been operated on by a security guard at Mayo Hospital, died on Sunday.

The family of the victim said that the 80-year-old passed away two weeks after a security guard masquerading as a surgeon had performed surgery for treatment of boils.

The son of the deceased, Shafaat Ali, speaking with a news channel told that her mother had passed away on Sunday but the hospital administration was reluctant to hand over her body to the family.

Meanwhile, the hospital’s official said that her body has been kept in a cold room and will be handed over after a post-mortem examination.

The victim, Shamim Bibi, was taken to the city’s oldest and biggest hospital for treatment due to a back injury. A security guard who is identified as Waheed Butt operated upon her by impersonating a surgeon.

Security guard operates old woman at Lahore’s ... 02:34 PM | 23 May, 2021 LAHORE – Police in the Punjab capital arrested a former security guard who performed a 'botched' surgery on an ...

The wound of the patient then got worsened as the bleeding continued. She was then taken to the hospital back for treatment where it was revealed that a former security guard operated on her.

The startling revelation disclosed that the security guard had been fired from his job two years back at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital. He operated on the old woman with the help of the hospital’s operation theater attendant.