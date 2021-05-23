Security guard operates old woman at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital

LAHORE – Police in the Punjab capital arrested a former security guard who performed a 'botched' surgery on an old patient at Mayo Hospital, Lahore.

The arrested man is identified as Waheed Butt who has been accused by the family of an 80-year-old woman of impersonating as a surgeon at Mayo Hospital and operating on her to remove an abscess at the back.

The family members, who lodged the official complaint at Gawalmandi police station, told media that the man performed the surgery on the eve of May 17, when the old lady was brought by them to the country’s oldest and largest medical facility to remove a boil- a painful infection on the skin that holds pus.

The family added that the security guard approached them while claiming to be a doctor, and took the patient away for the removal of the abscess.

The haphazard medical procedure later revealed to the poor family as the patient suffered excessive bleeding.

Reports suggest that the ‘fake doctor’ also visited the patient’s residence twice for changing her bandages while he also charged Rs500 for each visit.

The woman was then later shifted to hospital again as her health worsened. The family then approached the hospital staff about the operation and that is when it was revealed that Butt is in fact not a medical expert but a security guard there.

It is also revealed that an operation theatre technician who is identified as Usman Butt helped the culprit performing the medical procedure on the old woman. The condition of the woman is said to be critical as she is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent Mayo Hospital Dr. Iftikhar said the administration has handed over the phony doctor to the local law enforcers while his accomplice Usman, has also been suspended.

Punjab Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmeen Rashid also directed the health secretary to initiate an investigation and report at the earliest.