Polio campaign begins in Punjab, Sindh today
Web Desk
12:39 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Polio campaign begins in Punjab, Sindh today
Share

ISLAMABAD – A six-day sub-national polio immunization drive kicked off to vaccinate over 33 million children under the age of five across Pakistan.

National Coordinator Polio Program, Dr. Shehzad Baig said that the polio campaign will be carried out in 124 districts while 223,000 frontline workers will be participating in the campaign.

Reports of local media suggest that the campaign will be started in 20 districts of Punjab, 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 30 districts of Sindh, and 33 districts of Balochistan. Two districts of AJK and federal capital Islamabad are also included in the polio immunization.

Frontline workers will visit door to door to vaccinate children below five years old. Workers will adhere to strict COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols including wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, and maintaining a safe distance during the vaccination.

Anti-polio program officials said that more than 141.82 million children would be vaccinated against polio during the campaign while no case of polio has been reported in Punjab this year.

Lahore declared Pakistan’s ‘first polio free ... 01:08 PM | 12 Apr, 2021

LAHORE – Punjab capital has been declared free from the polio virus, Deputy Commissioner claimed ...

More From This Category
Imran, Boris discuss Covid, climate change and ...
09:43 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
British PM Boris Johnson expresses condolence ...
09:02 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Turkey, Egypt extend condolences to Pakistan ...
08:12 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Punjab MPA Jugnu Mohsin survives assassination ...
07:37 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
India condoles with Pakistan over Ghotki train ...
07:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2021
Forbes acknowledges Pakistan’s economic revival ...
07:14 PM | 7 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir spotted cruising in Turkey
06:52 PM | 7 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr