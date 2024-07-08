Search

Dr Aafia Siddiqui forced to read Bible in US Prison, family says

11:34 AM | 8 Jul, 2024
Pakistani neuroscientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who is incarcenated in US jail for years, is being forced to read the sacred scriptures of Christianity Bible despite being a Muslim.

A report shared by Pakistani journalist Ansar Abbasi narrated Dr Aafia's ordeal in US federal prison. Her sister Dr. Fouzia revealed that Aafia met her while holding Bible.

She described Dr. Aafia appeared very frightened and insisted that her sister listen to the Bible before speaking. A few days ago, Dr. Fouzia contacted me and shared the cruel treatment her sister is enduring in the US prison facility.

In previous months, it was revealed that Dr Aafia suffered sexual assault at Fort Worth, Texas jail. American council representing Pakistani national  - who is serving an 86-year sentence - has reported that Siddiqui continues to face ongoing sexual harassment, including a recent incident two weeks ago where a security guard allegedly raped her as punishment.

Stafford Smith said sexual abuse has not stopped so far and that she is being consistently subjected to physical harassment.

Smith recounted that he communicated with Dr. Aafia through a glass wall using defective phone during their meetings. After complaining to jail authorities, a new phone was provided after two days.

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui remained in US prison for nearly 20 years on terrorism charges, accused of links to Al Qaeda and attempting to shoot US soldiers in Afghanistan. Sentenced to 86 years in Fort Worth, Texas, her case sparked protests in Pakistan amid claims of torture and injustice.

US detained her over fabricated claims related to facilitating militant groups. Despite international outcry and diplomatic efforts for her release, Siddiqui remains incarcerated, symbolizing broader issues of justice and human rights.

