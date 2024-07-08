Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship: Check eligibility for BA, Master's programs

Punjab government has announced offering exclusive scholarships for college and university students under 'Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship'. This will be chance for hardworking students to pursue higher education without financial worries.

The Scholarship Program will benefit 25,000 students enrolled in government institutions and eight selected private universities. CM also directed authorities to increase the number of scholarships from 4,000 to 25,000.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced establishment of new universities across Punjab, starting with Jhelum, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar districts. This initiative aims to facilitate higher education opportunities for students in these regions.

Maryam Nawaz also emphasised providing optimal support to private sector to enhance higher education nationwide, ensuring youth from all areas can access these opportunities.

Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship