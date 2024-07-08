Search

Pakistan

Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship: Check eligibility for BA, Master's programs

Web Desk
12:29 PM | 8 Jul, 2024
Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship: Check eligibility for BA, Master's programs
Source: File Photo

Punjab government has announced offering exclusive scholarships for college and university students under 'Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship'. This will be chance for hardworking students to pursue higher education without financial worries.

The Scholarship Program will benefit 25,000 students enrolled in government institutions and eight selected private universities. CM also directed authorities to increase the number of scholarships from 4,000 to 25,000.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced establishment of new universities across Punjab, starting with Jhelum, Vehari, and Bahawalnagar districts. This initiative aims to facilitate higher education opportunities for students in these regions.

Maryam Nawaz also emphasised providing optimal support to private sector to enhance higher education nationwide, ensuring youth from all areas can access these opportunities. 

Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship

  • Coverage: Full and partial tuition fees
  • Eligibility: Open to all BS students enrolled in govt recognised colleges and universities
  • Application Process: Simple online application
     

Morocco scholarships for Pakistani students 2024-25: Check eligibility

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

04:02 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Kenyan court declares killing of Arshad Sharif unconstitutional, ...

01:41 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Pakistan approves nationwide Army deployment for Muharram security

12:29 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship: Check eligibility for BA, Master's ...

12:02 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

ECP Form-45 alteration draws allegations of 'election results ...

11:34 AM | 8 Jul, 2024

Dr Aafia Siddiqui forced to read Bible in US Prison, family says

11:12 AM | 8 Jul, 2024

Another donkey badly tortured by cruel landlord in Punjab's Wazirabad

Pakistan

07:29 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Renowned Pakistani chef Naheed Ansari passes away

11:04 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Free solar systems, interest-free loans announced for 'eligible' ...

11:45 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

First Christian commando promoted to major general's rank in Pakistan ...

11:24 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Corps Commanders raise concern at 'unwarranted criticism' of ...

08:41 AM | 8 Jul, 2024

CTD DSP Ali Raza assassinated in targeted attack by gunmen in Karachi

02:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Saudi Arabia, UAE announce first day of Muharram on July 7

Advertisement

Latest

04:02 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Kenyan court declares killing of Arshad Sharif unconstitutional, illegal

Gold & Silver

04:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 8 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 204.90
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

 
 
 
 
  
 

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: