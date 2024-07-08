Search

LifestyleViral

Hania Aamir raises temperature with new bold photoshoot

Web Desk
12:54 PM | 8 Jul, 2024
Hania Aamir raises temperature with new bold photoshoot

Talented and gorgeous diva Hania Aamir is one of most prominent faces of Lollywood, as she continues to win hearts.

Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum star's social media is filled with delightful moments, as the actor keeps fans engaged with her candid moments. 

Hania's recent pictures show her posing in dark gown. Her charming personality and radiant presence captivate fans. The cuts of the attire also got everyone attention.

Hania also appeared in a steamy photoshoot with Fahad Mustafa and it sparked controversy.

Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's bold photoshoot goes viral

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:54 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Hania Aamir raises temperature with new bold photoshoot

12:02 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

ECP Form-45 alteration draws allegations of 'election results ...

11:00 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Anoushey Ashraf shares her advice for 'happily unmarried' women

07:30 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Snake dies after man bites him back twice

07:12 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Zhalay Sarhadi compares social media to 'desi mom' amid campaign ...

04:48 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

Badshah opens up about his relationship with Hania Aamir

Most viewed

01:15 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma decide to leave India permanently

10:05 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Robot commits suicide in South Korea

11:12 AM | 7 Jul, 2024

Ayeza Khan stuns fans with her new 'pop-star look'

11:21 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Sania Mirza shares her Hajj experience with heartwarming pictures and ...

11:49 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

'Mirzapur 3' released on Amazon Prime

Advertisement

Latest

04:41 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

BCCI retains Rohit Sharma as captain for ODIs and Tests

Gold & Silver

04:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 8 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 204.90
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

 
 
 
 
  
 

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: