ECP Form-45 alteration draws allegations of 'election results manipulation'

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the country's top electoral watchdog, has altered Form 45 related to 41 national and provincial assembly constituencies in Punjab and KP.

A report shared by English publication said ECP updated Form 45s, and other crucial records containing polling station and ballot information, on its official G-Drive.

With the allegations, the nature of such modifications remains unclear, prompting concerns about the transparency of the electoral process, especially during ongoing election disputes being heard by tribunals.

ECP's actions were prompted by claims from NGO Pattan-Coalition 38 that Form 45s for several constituencies were missing from the ECP portal.

The newspaper report said Form 45s for 14 provincial assembly constituencies in Lahore were missing from the ECP's Google Drive, and were later replaced by Form 46s.

Additionally, around 50 Form 45s for NA-125 in Lahore were also missing but were later added on July 4 and 5, including those for constituencies held by prominent figures like PM Shehbaz Sharif, CM Maryam Nawaz and other leaders.

ECP also amended data for 26 other constituencies in Punjab and KP, where Form 45s had already been shared on portal. This included constituencies where PML-N candidates lost to PTI-backed candidates, such as NA-104 in Faisalabad.

These actions by the ECP sparked significant criticism, with many questioning the integrity of the election process.

Amid the new debate, ECP officials called it mistake as Form 46 had been uploaded instead of Form 45.