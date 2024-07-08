Search

Top NewsPakistanViral

ECP Form-45 alteration draws allegations of 'election results manipulation'

Web Desk
12:02 PM | 8 Jul, 2024
ECP Form-45 alteration draws allegations of 'election results manipulation'

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the country's top electoral watchdog, has altered Form 45 related to 41 national and provincial assembly constituencies in Punjab and KP.

A report shared by English publication said ECP updated Form 45s, and other crucial records containing polling station and ballot information, on its official G-Drive.

With the allegations, the nature of such modifications remains unclear, prompting concerns about the transparency of the electoral process, especially during ongoing election disputes being heard by tribunals.

ECP's actions were prompted by claims from NGO Pattan-Coalition 38 that Form 45s for several constituencies were missing from the ECP portal. 

The newspaper report said Form 45s for 14 provincial assembly constituencies in Lahore were missing from the ECP's Google Drive, and were later replaced by Form 46s.

Additionally, around 50 Form 45s for NA-125 in Lahore were also missing but were later added on July 4 and 5, including those for constituencies held by prominent figures like PM Shehbaz Sharif, CM Maryam Nawaz and other leaders.

ECP also amended data for 26 other constituencies in Punjab and KP, where Form 45s had already been shared on portal. This included constituencies where PML-N candidates lost to PTI-backed candidates, such as NA-104 in Faisalabad.

These actions by the ECP sparked significant criticism, with many questioning the integrity of the election process.

Amid the new debate, ECP officials called it mistake as Form 46 had been uploaded instead of Form 45.

Elections 2024: Check latest party positions as ECP announces final results

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:02 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Kenyan court declares killing of Arshad Sharif unconstitutional, ...

01:41 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Pakistan approves nationwide Army deployment for Muharram security

12:54 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Hania Aamir raises temperature with new bold photoshoot

12:29 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

Punjab Honahar Merit Scholarship: Check eligibility for BA, Master's ...

12:02 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

ECP Form-45 alteration draws allegations of 'election results ...

11:34 AM | 8 Jul, 2024

Dr Aafia Siddiqui forced to read Bible in US Prison, family says

Most viewed

07:29 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Renowned Pakistani chef Naheed Ansari passes away

11:04 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Free solar systems, interest-free loans announced for 'eligible' ...

11:45 PM | 7 Jul, 2024

First Christian commando promoted to major general's rank in Pakistan ...

11:24 PM | 5 Jul, 2024

Corps Commanders raise concern at 'unwarranted criticism' of ...

08:41 AM | 8 Jul, 2024

CTD DSP Ali Raza assassinated in targeted attack by gunmen in Karachi

02:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Saudi Arabia, UAE announce first day of Muharram on July 7

Advertisement

Latest

04:41 PM | 8 Jul, 2024

BCCI retains Rohit Sharma as captain for ODIs and Tests

Gold & Silver

04:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 8 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 204.90
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.60 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

 
 
 
 
  
 

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: