Another donkey badly tortured by cruel landlord in Punjab's Wazirabad

A fresh case of animal brutality has happened in Punjab where a landlord badly tortured donkey and cut off its ear as punishment for grazing in his field.

A case has been filed against Owais Gujjar for breaking the donkey's spine after subjecting it to severe torture.

The local police moved as a disturbing clip of the injured donkey went viral on social media. In the video, the landlord is seen torturing the poor animal.

The incident is a repeat of Hyderabad incident where a donkey was subjected to severe torture. The animal died after suffering broken legs due to the abuse.

Before that, an owner chopped off the leg of a donkey over a dispute with another driver in Sindh.







