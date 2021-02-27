“Work together or come have more tea,” Asad Umar to India on Operation Swift Retort anniversary
06:22 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday slammed India for its agressive behaviour towards the South Asian neighbour, urging the country to either work collaboratively or "come have more tea".

It refers to IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who after being shot down by PAF jets and captured by the Pakistani Army two years ago, was offered tea.

His phrase "the tea is fantastic" went viral across both countries, with Pakistanis using it as meme to remind India what may transpire if it dared commit a misadventure.

Pakistan is a peaceful country who does not want trouble with its neighbor engaged in ‘war mongering’, but if anyone thinks about a misadventure on Pakistani soil, it will get a befitting response.

Asad Umar ended his tweet jovially with ‘tea’ invitation, saying 'Choice is yours'.

