“Work together or come have more tea,” Asad Umar to India on Operation Swift Retort anniversary
Share
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday slammed India for its agressive behaviour towards the South Asian neighbour, urging the country to either work collaboratively or "come have more tea".
Two years ago, we showed the world that Pakistan is capable of defending itself against an aggressor many times bigger & with greater resources. We want peace but will not be dictated to. Work collaboratively ... Or come have more tea.. Choice is yours #HappySurpriseDayIndia— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 27, 2021
It refers to IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who after being shot down by PAF jets and captured by the Pakistani Army two years ago, was offered tea.
His phrase "the tea is fantastic" went viral across both countries, with Pakistanis using it as meme to remind India what may transpire if it dared commit a misadventure.
Pakistan is a peaceful country who does not want trouble with its neighbor engaged in ‘war mongering’, but if anyone thinks about a misadventure on Pakistani soil, it will get a befitting response.
Asad Umar ended his tweet jovially with ‘tea’ invitation, saying 'Choice is yours'.
#HappySurpriseDayIndia – Pakistan celebrates ... 02:36 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is celebrating Surprise Day today to mark the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort ...
- PSL 2021, Match 10 – Peshawar Zalmi chase Islamabad United's ...08:59 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
-
- Snow leopard rescued after falling from cliff in Chitral08:29 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to promote cooperation in Customs, Tax fields08:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
-
-
- 'Chaar Darkht' – Ali Gul Pir trolls India in #FantasticTeaDay video05:14 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Agha Ali advises Alizeh Shah to be more concerned about her acting ...03:45 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021