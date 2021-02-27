Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to promote cooperation in Customs, Tax fields

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador in Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al-Malikey, on Saturday had a call on meeting with Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Muhammad Javed Ghani, during which matters of mutual concern pertaining to cooperation on customs and tax were discussed.

The two sides agreed that relevant departments in both countries would further promote cooperation in the field of customs and tax. They would learn from each other's best practices with an aim to increase trade volume between the two countries.

The FBR chairman briefed the Saudi ambassador about the recent measures taken by FBR for the mobilization of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers, the state broadcaster reported.

The ambassador appreciated the performance of FBR in the first seven months of current Financial Year and hoped that FBR would successfully achieve the revenue target set for the current year.