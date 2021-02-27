Snow leopard rescued after falling from cliff in Chitral
Share
PESHAWAR – Locals and Wildlife officials have successfully rescued a severely injured snow leopard from Rabat area of Arkari valley, Upper Chitral.
"The rare big cat was severely injured in the rear after falling from a cliff while chasing a prey," informed Israr Ahmad, DFO Peshawar.
PSLEP project manager Shafiqullah Khan told correspondents, a villager in Rabat valley spotted the wild animal in frail condition staggering downward to the village.
The man rushed to the village and came back along with a number of villagers who stopped the leopard from entering the village, he added.
“The villager then informed us on which men were sent to the area who got hold of the leopard without using any tranquilizer as it was too feeble to resist,” said Mr Khan.
The animal has been shifted to the veterinary hospital, Chitral city.
Residents kill leopard who attacked 8 people in ... 04:35 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
MITHI – Residents in Tharparkar region of Pakistan shot a leopard dead after it attacked and injured 8 ...
Khan said that the animal’s rear body seemed to be paralysed which meant the injury had been caused due to its collapse from a hillock while chasing its prey.
The leopard is said to be of adult age and it had not been spotted in any part of the district in the last four years.
It is listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List because the global population is estimated to number less than 10,000 mature individuals and is expected to decline about 10% by 2040.
Wandering snow leopard killed after attacking man ... 10:36 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – A snow leopard that wandered off into populated area in Abbottabad was killed after it attacked a man ...
- PSL 2021, Match 10 – Peshawar Zalmi chase Islamabad United's ...08:59 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
-
- Snow leopard rescued after falling from cliff in Chitral08:29 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to promote cooperation in Customs, Tax fields08:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
-
-
- 'Chaar Darkht' – Ali Gul Pir trolls India in #FantasticTeaDay video05:14 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Agha Ali advises Alizeh Shah to be more concerned about her acting ...03:45 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021