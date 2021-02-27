TECNO MOBILE to revolutionise Pakistani market in 2021 with 13 new devices

TECNO has set a tone in the cut-throat markets. Its pre-emptive tactics and top-of-the-line products revolutionized the standards for smartphones. It has already set higher benchmarks than most people had expected for the brand in such a short time. The leading smartphone brand, TECNO has been busy providing the latest technology and stylish phones for its customers globally. The brand had started its journey not long ago in Pakistan but has already formed a firm fan base. TECNO has dropped a new bomb of launching 13 new smartphones in the year 2021 coming from its Camon, Phantom, and Spark Series.

TECNO Mobile made 2020 the year of innovation and technological advancement. The brand hit the market with its Camon Series in the first quarter and launched Camon 15. Camon 15 came up with the Pop-Up Camera technology and marked the high-end feature market with huge graph success. Later, TECNO surprised the audience with its 5 cameras for its Spark 5 Pro smartphone. It was the first phone to have 5 cameras with ultra-clear imaging. The milestones of innovation didn’t stop here, the brand brought the best camera technology to the Pakistan market in its latest phones for the super famous Camon series, Camon 16 and Camon 16 Premier, featuring 48MP and 64MP Rear Quad Cameras, respectively.

Talking about the photography king that proved to be the heart and soul of aesthetic photography, the Camon series. It was embedded with the ultimate camera solution, TAIVOS technology. It is the world's exclusive trademark certification, TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution to give users an unmatched photography experience. It includes six core functions for a professional photography experience and better imaging while conserving the natural outlook.

The Phantom series shall be a new addition to the Pakistani market. The phones are expected to be of high-end quality with the most advanced technology. The brand has not yet revealed any details for this series but this is expected to be a great revolution in the Pakistani smartphone industry.

With these amazing devices, TECNO wishes to scale all the unsurmountable mountains in 2021. The brand is anticipated to bring forward 13 new smartphones for its top three series, Camon, Phantom, and Spark. Fans are looking forward as these phones shall have even greater and finer specifications than the ones already launched in the previous year. So get ready TECNO fans and fill up your wallets to purchase these beyond amazing devices coming your way in 2021!