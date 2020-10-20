PM Imran arrives in Lahore on day long visit

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore for one-day official visit on Tuesday.

He would meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed important matters with him.

Federal Minister for Information Shibli Farza, Federal Minister Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor to PM on accountability Shahzad Akbar and Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lieutenant General (retired) Anwar Ali Haider also accompanied the PM during his official visit to Lahore.

The Punjab CM would apprise him about Hafeez Centre, cause of fire and damage there, and that what steps were taken by Punjab government to help the traders.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان لاہور روانہ۔



وفاقی وزراء شبلی فراز، سید فخر امام، مشیر شہزاد اکبر اور چیرمین نیا پاکستان ہاؤسنگ و ڈیویلپمنٹ اتھارٹی لیفٹیننٹ جنرل (ر) انور علی حیدر ہمراہ۔



لاہور میں وزیر اعظم سے وزیر اعلی پنجاب سردار عثمان بزدار ملاقات کریں گے۔ pic.twitter.com/XhalPo3Dwc — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 20, 2020

Earlier today, the PM had ordered strict action against hoarders in order to control rising inflation in the country.