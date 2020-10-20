PM Imran arrives in Lahore on day long visit
07:11 PM | 20 Oct, 2020
PM Imran arrives in Lahore on day long visit
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Lahore for one-day official visit on Tuesday.

He would meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed important matters with him.

Federal Minister for Information Shibli Farza, Federal Minister Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor to PM on accountability Shahzad Akbar and Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lieutenant General (retired) Anwar Ali Haider also accompanied the PM during his official visit to Lahore.

The Punjab CM would apprise him about Hafeez Centre, cause of fire and damage there, and that what steps were taken by Punjab government to help the traders.

Earlier today, the PM had ordered strict action against hoarders in order to control rising inflation in the country.

