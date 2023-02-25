Gold price declines by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,000 to reach Rs194,100.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs858 to settle at Rs166,409.

In the international market, the yellow metal also decreased by $8 to reach $1,810 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.