Celebrities spotted grooving at Umer Mukhtar's shendi ceremony

Pakistani digital innovator and producer Umer Mukhtar played host to a glittering wedding reception ceremony that drew attendance from several noteworthy personalities in the entertainment industry.

Mukhtar is a renowned producer in Pakistan, credited with creating several successful drama serials and telefilms.

A few months prior, he officially got engaged to Dua Faisal who does not belong to the industry. Among the guests were Dananeer, Hania Aamir, Kinza Hashmi, Areeba Habib, Mansha Pasha, Kubra Khan, Farhan Saeed, Aashir Wajahat, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain and other industry bigwigs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shazia Wajahat (@shaziawajahat)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)