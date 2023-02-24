Search

LifestyleVideos

Celebrities spotted grooving at Umer Mukhtar's shendi ceremony

Web Desk 10:10 PM | 24 Feb, 2023
Celebrities spotted grooving at Umer Mukhtar's shendi ceremony
Source: Instagram

Pakistani digital innovator and producer Umer Mukhtar played host to a glittering wedding reception ceremony that drew attendance from several noteworthy personalities in the entertainment industry.

Mukhtar is a renowned producer in Pakistan, credited with creating several successful drama serials and telefilms.

A few months prior, he officially got engaged to Dua Faisal who does not belong to the industry. Among the guests were Dananeer, Hania Aamir, Kinza Hashmi, Areeba Habib, Mansha Pasha, Kubra Khan, Farhan Saeed, Aashir Wajahat, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain and other industry bigwigs. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dua Faisal (@duafaisal)

Hania Aamir rocks the dance floor at Umar Mukhtar's wedding – watch all the videos

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Hania Aamir rocks the dance floor at Umer Mukhtar's wedding – watch all the videos

06:43 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Jannat Mirza shares why she parted ways with Umer Butt

01:42 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Usman Mukhtar's 'Gulabo Rani' wins seven international awards

04:33 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

Pakistani celebrities express sorrow over Karachi Police Office attack

04:21 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Hania Aamir and Sabeena Syed spotted vacationing in Thailand

08:45 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Usama Javaid Haider wins Best Actor award for Usman Mukhtar's 'Gulabo Rani'

06:33 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Meesha Shafi admits submitting false statement in harassment case ...

10:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 24th February 2023

08:05 AM | 24 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 262.5 265.12
Euro EUR 279 281.8`
UK Pound Sterling GBP 316.5 319.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.8 72.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.8 70.5
Australian Dollar AUD 179 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 699.4 707.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.24 38.64
Danish Krone DKK 37.65 38.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.41 33.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 857.79 866.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 683.05 691.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 283.76 286.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold lost some ground on Friday as rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market amid hopes of revival of the IMF loan programme.

The price of per tola gold in Pakistan declined by Rs1,000 to reach Rs195,100, a day after it slightly recovered by Rs500 on Thursday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a drop of Rs857 to settle at Rs167,267.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market declined by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,100 and Rs1,800.41, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-gains-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: