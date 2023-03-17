Search

HistoryPakistanViral

State Bank of Pakistan releases commemorative Rs50 coin on Senate's golden jubilee

Web Desk 06:18 PM | 17 Mar, 2023
State Bank of Pakistan releases commemorative Rs50 coin on Senate's golden jubilee
Source: Twitter

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a commemorative Rs50 coin to mark the golden jubilee of the country's Senate, which was established in 1973.

The SBP stated that the federal government has authorised the bank to issue the coin to celebrate this significant occasion. The coin will be issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from March 17.

The Senate of Pakistan, also known as Aiwan-e-Bala Pakistan, is the upper legislative chamber of the bicameral parliament of Pakistan, with equal representation from all provinces. It symbolises continuity in national affairs and is a permanent house. The round coin has a dimension of 30 mm and weighs 13.5 grams. It is made of cupro-nickel metal, with copper comprising 75% and nickel 25%.

The obverse face of the coin features a waxing crescent moon and a five-pointed star facing northwest in the centre. On top of the crescent star, the words "Islami Jamhuria Pakistan" are inscribed in Urdu script along the periphery, and below the crescent are two springs of wheat with arms curved upward and the year of issuance, which is 2023.

The reverse side of the coin shows the insignia of the Senate of Pakistan in the centre, with the number 50 on the right-hand side and the words "Pakistan Senate Golden Jubilee" in Urdu. The duration of the golden jubilee (1973-2023) is written below the insignia.

In addition, last year, the SBP issued a commemorative banknote of Rs75 to mark the 75th anniversary of the creation of Pakistan.

UK’s Royal Mint launches Ramadan gold bar with Kaaba design

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan rejects demand for abandoning long-range missiles

11:05 AM | 17 Mar, 2023

Agriculture can bridge Pakistan’s trade deficit, concludes PAC agri investment conference

12:11 AM | 17 Mar, 2023

Global airlines suffer for failing to repatriate $290 million from Pakistan

09:44 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Body of hockey player who died in Italy boat crash repatriated to Pakistan

04:59 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Pakistan Navy kicks off first CNS International Sailing Regatta to promote water sports

01:42 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

PTI denied permission for Minar-e-Pakistan’s power show

12:49 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in eight cases

07:01 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 17th March 2023

08:31 AM | 17 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.5
Euro EUR 298.5 301.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.5 343
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.98 756.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.88 36.23
Indian Rupee INR 3.42 3.53
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.97 926.94
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.2 62.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.2 176.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 731.5 739.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.88 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 307.29 309.77
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.30

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,470.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Karachi PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Islamabad PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Peshawar PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Quetta PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Sialkot PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Attock PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Gujranwala PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Jehlum PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Multan PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Bahawalpur PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Gujrat PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Nawabshah PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Chakwal PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Hyderabad PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Nowshehra PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Sargodha PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Faisalabad PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310
Mirpur PKR 203,500 PKR 2,310

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: