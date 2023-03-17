State Bank of Pakistan releases commemorative Rs50 coin on Senate's golden jubilee

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a commemorative Rs50 coin to mark the golden jubilee of the country's Senate, which was established in 1973.

The SBP stated that the federal government has authorised the bank to issue the coin to celebrate this significant occasion. The coin will be issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from March 17.

The Senate of Pakistan, also known as Aiwan-e-Bala Pakistan, is the upper legislative chamber of the bicameral parliament of Pakistan, with equal representation from all provinces. It symbolises continuity in national affairs and is a permanent house. The round coin has a dimension of 30 mm and weighs 13.5 grams. It is made of cupro-nickel metal, with copper comprising 75% and nickel 25%.

The obverse face of the coin features a waxing crescent moon and a five-pointed star facing northwest in the centre. On top of the crescent star, the words "Islami Jamhuria Pakistan" are inscribed in Urdu script along the periphery, and below the crescent are two springs of wheat with arms curved upward and the year of issuance, which is 2023.

The reverse side of the coin shows the insignia of the Senate of Pakistan in the centre, with the number 50 on the right-hand side and the words "Pakistan Senate Golden Jubilee" in Urdu. The duration of the golden jubilee (1973-2023) is written below the insignia.

#SBP has issued a commemorative coin of Rs. 50 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan. This coin is available at all the field offices of SBP (BSC) across Pakistan. See PR: https://t.co/3Ugzc6TAer pic.twitter.com/2yIUyx3n0o — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) March 17, 2023

In addition, last year, the SBP issued a commemorative banknote of Rs75 to mark the 75th anniversary of the creation of Pakistan.