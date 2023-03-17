Search

Hiba Bukhari replaces Dur-e-Fishan as lead in upcoming drama

Maheen Khawaja 05:59 PM | 17 Mar, 2023
Source: Hiba Qadir (Instagram)/ Dur-e-Fishans

Lollywood diva, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is currently experiencing a major upswing in her career, with numerous exciting projects in the works following the massive success of her show Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.

One such project was the upcoming drama Jhok Sial, in which she was slated to star opposite Farhan Saeed. Written by the acclaimed Hashim Nadeem, who penned the powerful Parizaad for Hum TV, and directed by Saife Hassan, the mind behind hit dramas like Sang e Mah and Ehd e Wafa, Jhok Sial was set to be a highly anticipated production.

However, news broke recently that she would no longer be a part of the project, with Bukhari taking her place as the female lead. Although the reason for Dur-e-Fishan's departure from the show has not yet been disclosed, Hiba is no stranger to the small screen, having won over audiences with her performances in a range of hit shows. From her role in Mere Humnasheen to her diverse portrayal of characters, Hiba has proven herself to be a versatile and talented actress.

With the new pairing of Hiba and Farhan, Jhok Sial is sure to be an exciting addition to the Pakistani television landscape. As audiences eagerly await more news about the show, it's clear that both actresses are poised to continue making their mark in the industry.

The news sparked a range of emotions among the fans. Some expressed disappointment over Dur-e-Fishan's exit, while others were excited to see Hiba take on the lead role. 

On the work front, Bukhari was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Meray Humnasheen, Pehchaan and Ishq Nahin Aasan.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

