Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Pakistan observes former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's 45th death anniversary

Public holiday in Sindh today

Web Desk
09:31 AM | 4 Apr, 2024
Pakistan observes former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's 45th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is observing the 44th death anniversary of former Prime Minister and Pakistan People’s Party leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the former Prime Minister known for populist politics, was hanged on April 4, 1979, after being convicted in a controversial trial. His execution remains a significant and controversial event in history of South Asian nation.

After 4.5 decades of his death, the legacy of PPP founder stays and he is inspiration for many for being the dissent voice in the darkest of times.

His party PPP is set to organize prayers at the district level to mark the death anniversary. Garhi Khuda Bux, the site of Bhutto's mausoleum, will observe public gathering.

Bhutto was known for being the politician who ended the politics of cabals of wealthy landowners and bureaucrats who ruled South Asian nations during military regimes. He promised food, clothing and shelter to the masses as he went electioneering in the markets and remote areas.

An Oxford graduate, Bhutto was trained as a barrister at the prestigious Lincolns Inn. He joined politics as a cabinet member of Iskander Mirza, before being assigned to several ministries during President Ayub Khan’s military rule.

He established Pakistan Peoples Party in 1967 and served as the 4th President till 1973 when he became prime minister after parliament unanimously approved a new constitution.

In 1977, then Army Chief Zia-ul-Haq deposed Bhutto in a coup and executed him by the Supreme Court in 1979 in murder case.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was not given fair trial against his death sentence: Supreme Court

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

02:49 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Punjab issues notification for Eidul Fitr holidays

02:34 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Punjab weather update: Warning issued for heatwaves in April 2024

12:59 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Jumma-tul-Wida being observed today

11:00 AM | 5 Apr, 2024

LHC’s Justice Baqar Ali Najafi also receives threatening letter  

09:45 AM | 5 Apr, 2024

'Pakistan Honour Card Scheme' launched for top taxpayers

11:06 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

What's arsenic, the powder sent to Pakistan's judges?

Pakistan

07:42 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

First solar eclipse of 2024 on 8 April: Will it be visible in ...

03:37 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

BISE Multan 12th Class Roll Number Slip 2024: How to download it?

10:26 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

Another Karachi woman sexually harassed by man in broad daylight

07:48 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Pakistan announces Eidul Fitr 2024 holidays

09:34 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Outrage as Madrassa teacher accused of molesting minor boy released ...

07:44 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Man observing Itikaf booked for raping fellow worshipper in ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:49 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Punjab issues notification for Eidul Fitr holidays

Gold & Silver

08:34 AM | 5 Apr, 2024

Gold rate in Pakistan – April 5, 2024

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 5 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.4 281.15
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 750.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.89 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.69 729.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: