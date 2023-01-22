Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan on January 28, confirms Rana Sanaullah

The return of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz becomes chatter of the town as one of the country's leading parties kick-started preparations for the next general elections.

Amid contrasting reports, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s plan of returning to her homeland.

The PML-N stalwart revealed that Maryam’s plans of returning to the South Asian country have undergone slight changes after the London huddle.

The minister during his media interaction said the daughter of the former premier would leave London on January 27 for AUE and will arrive in Lahore on Jan 28 after a brief stay in London.

The senior PML-N leader left for Britain in October last year after getting her passport back.

Meanwhile, the PML-N leaders have started preparations to welcome Maryam on her returning back to the country where she will be leading rallies ahead of the next polls.