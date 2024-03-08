Justice Malik Shahzad takes oath as LHC chief justice

LAHORE – Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman officiated the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, who assumes the role of the new Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Justice Khan arrived at the Governor House in Lahore for the oat-taking, where he was warmly welcomed by the Punjab Governor, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The ceremony was attended by Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan, along with Justices Aalia Neelum, Shahid Karim, Shahid Bilal, Farooq Haider, Shehbaz Rizvi, Ali Baqar Najafi, Deputy Attorney General Rafaqat Dogar, and senior counsels.

Justice Khan succeeds Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, who retired on March 7 after serving the institution for 13 years, including a tenure of two years and eight months as Chief Justice.

LHC CJ Khan is scheduled to retire in one year, on March 14, 2025, upon reaching the age of 62. Senior puisne Justice Shujaat Ali Khan will then assume the position of LHC Chief Justice upon CJ Khan’s retirement.

Previously, Justice Khan briefly served as the acting LHC CJ, beginning his term on May 2, 2022, when his predecessor, the then LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, was abroad.