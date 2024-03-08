Justice Malik Shahzad takes oath as LHC chief justice

LAHORE – Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman officiated the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, who assumes the role of the new Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).
Justice Khan arrived at the Governor House in Lahore for the oat-taking, where he was warmly welcomed by the Punjab Governor, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.
The ceremony was attended by Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan, along with Justices Aalia Neelum, Shahid Karim, Shahid Bilal, Farooq Haider, Shehbaz Rizvi, Ali Baqar Najafi, Deputy Attorney General Rafaqat Dogar, and senior counsels.
Justice Khan succeeds Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, who retired on March 7 after serving the institution for 13 years, including a tenure of two years and eight months as Chief Justice.
LHC CJ Khan is scheduled to retire in one year, on March 14, 2025, upon reaching the age of 62. Senior puisne Justice Shujaat Ali Khan will then assume the position of LHC Chief Justice upon CJ Khan’s retirement.
Previously, Justice Khan briefly served as the acting LHC CJ, beginning his term on May 2, 2022, when his predecessor, the then LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, was abroad.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.73
|750.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.17
|917.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.37
|733.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.94
|319.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
