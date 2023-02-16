F-9 park rape case suspects killed in crossfire: Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD – Police in the country’s federal capital claimed to have killed two men who were suspected of raping women in F-9 Park earlier this month.

In a social media post, law enforcers said the two suspects were gunned down in crossfire at Sector D-12 in the wee hours of Thursday after they opened fire at police personnel at a checkpost. It mentioned that cops deployed at special checkposts remained safe.

Capital police further maintained that the assailants suffered wounds after being shot and later succumbed to the injuries before getting the medical aid.

ناکہ D-12 پر فائرنگ ۔



اسلام آباد ناکہ پر دو نا معلوم مسلح موٹر سائیکل سواروں کی فائرنگ۔ پولیس اہلکاران حفاظتی اقدامات کی وجہ سے محفوظ رہے۔



زخمی حملہ آوروں کو ہسپتال منتقل کیا گیا مگر وہ جانبر نہ ہوسکے۔ شاخت کا عمل جاری ہے۔ سیکیورٹی کے پیش نظر خصوصی ناکے لگائے گئے تھے۔

1/2 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) February 16, 2023

Delving into details, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police said the dead suspects were traced with the help of CCTV footage in which they could be seen entering F-9 Park on the date of the incident. They also accused the two of being involved in other crimes.

ایف نائن پارک وقوعہ۔



پولیس نے ملزمان کا سیف سٹی کیمروں کے زریعے سراغ لگا لیا،ملزمان کی شناخت سیف سٹی کیمروں کے زریعے کی گئی۔



فوٹیج میں دیکھاجاسکتا ہے ملزمان ایک موٹر سائیکل پر سوار ہیں،فوٹیج کے مطابق ملزمان ایف نائن پارک کے گیٹ سے گزرتے نظر آئے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/UXZ70Wx2KL — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) February 15, 2023

The recent development comes a week after a woman was sexually assaulted by two men in an incident that shocked the South Asian nation witnessing a rise in sexual violence. The incident caused widespread outrage on social media two armed men allegedly raped a woman in the F-9 Park area at gunpoint Thursday night.

The FIR registered at Margalla police station stated that the victim was taking a stroll in the park with her friend when two men separated her from her friend and assaulted her on resistance. They took the victim, a resident of Mian Channun, into the woods at gunpoint and overpowered her.

The victim told the cops that the culprits also returned their things and even offered Rs1,000 to remain tight-lipped about the incident. They told the victim that she should not be in the park this late.