Coke Studio producer Zulfi steps in to help Kana Yaari singer

Unprecedented rains caused devastation in the province of Balochistan wreaking havoc on many underprivileged people. While locals may not receive the level of attention, unfortunately, Coke Studio singer Abdul Wahab Bugti famous for his song Kana Yaari is among the victims, awaiting assistance since the previous weeks after floods washed away his mud-house and earnings.

According to media outlets, many shocking images have been circulating on social media of Bugti and his family members taking shelter under a charpoy, with no food. The unfortunate situation promoted netizens to raise their voice for the flood victims. Bugti is forced to live in ruinous conditions after his homeland, Balochistan, was left flooded due to torrential rain.

While the government is providing assistance as well, Coke Studio producer Zulfiqar Khan also took the initiative to help the singer in these crucial times. He announced through a tweet suggesting that "We are and will continue to be with Wahab Bugti Sahib and his loved ones to help overcome the difficult situation. Rest assured, he is being given all possible support on ground."

We are and will continue to be with Wahab Bugti Sahib and his loved ones to help overcome the difficult situation. Rest assured, he is being given all possible support on ground.#cokestudiofamily — Xulfi (@zulfiqarjkhan) August 22, 2022

Soon as news broke on social media, netizens started to urge Coke Studio to extend financial help to Bugti.