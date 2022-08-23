Hira and Mani break the internet with PDA-filled video
Lollywood's favourite couple Hira and Mani has a knack for giving major couple goals whenever they find a chance.
The duo's social media accounts are flooded with PDA-filled and heartwarming pictures of each other. Hira and Mani have been married for fourteen years and have plenty of loved-up moments that their die-hard fans can bring up in the blink of an eye.
Giving another dose of love to their millions of fans, the couple posted a video of themselves.
The internet-breaking video features Hira and Mani cozying up to each other in breathtaking attires. Hira donned a beautiful sakura magenta-colored desi attire paired with signature earrings while Mani wore a white short kurta with pants. The couple looked absolutely drop-dead gorgeous as a romantic song plays in the background.
The pair was vibing to the song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan from the Indian movie by the same name.
Fans of the couple couldn't stop sending love and praise their way. The post has already garnered more than 13,000 views on Instagram in less than 23 hours. Hira and Mani tied the knot in 2008 when Hira was only 19 years old. The couple welcomed two sons.
