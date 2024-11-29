Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

IHC suspends journalist Matiullah Jan’s physical remand

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has suspended the decision regarding the physical remand of journalist Matiullah Jan.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Faroo and comprising Justice Arbab Tahir issued the verdict on a petition filed by Jan against his two-day physical remand approved by an anti-terrorism court.

Matiullah Jan was represented by, Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chatha while Islamabad High Court Bar Association President Riasat Ali also appeared in court.

Riasal Ali read out the FIR in court and stated that there was no mention of the buying or selling of ice by the journalist.

A day earlier, ATC Islamabad, presided over by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, approved a two-day physical remand for journalist Matiullah Jan. He was presented in court following his detention by Islamabad police.

During the hearing, prosecutor Raja Naveed requested a 30-day remand, claiming the need to recover alleged contraband substances. The prosecutor’s statement, particularly about tracing the source of the alleged narcotics, elicited laughter in the courtroom.

Matiullah Jan was reportedly taken into custody from the premises of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and held in undisclosed detention for several hours before being formally shown in custody at Margalla Police Station.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) condemned the arrest, describing it as a violation of press freedom and human rights. PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari demanded Jan’s immediate release and called on the Prime Minister and Interior Minister to intervene. The union warned of nationwide protests if their demands are not met.

Mahmood Idrees

