Saturday school holiday cancelled to recover lost academic time

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced the cancellation of Saturday holidays in all federally administered schools and colleges, effective November 30.

The decision, outlined in an official notification issued on Friday, aims to compensate for the academic disruptions caused by recent prolonged school closures. The revised schedule will remain in place until February 1, 2025, with Saturdays now designated as full working days for students and staff.

According to FDE officials, the move seeks to ensure students recover lost instructional time and complete their syllabus on schedule. “Prolonged closures have significantly impacted students’ academic progress. This measure is necessary to meet educational targets,” the notification stated.

While the change may require adjustments to family routines and extracurricular schedules, many educators and parents view it as a necessary step to safeguard academic standards and maintain continuity in learning.