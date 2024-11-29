Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Court approves remand for 4,185 PTI members; 749 sent to Adiala Jail

A special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has approved physical remand for 4,185 arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers for durations ranging from five to seven days.

A total of 5,971 PTI workers were presented before the court, with hearings presided over by Judge Amjad Ali Shah. PTI’s legal team represented the detainees during the proceedings.

The court sent 749 accused individuals to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand. Among the arrested, 37 individuals, including a woman named Zulekha Bibi, were discharged and subsequently released.

Those on judicial remand are required to appear in court on December 12, while the detainees under physical remand are to be presented on December 5.

The arrests were primarily linked to protests held on November 24 across Rawalpindi Division, where 23 cases were registered across 16 police stations. Most of these cases were filed in Attock district, including the Bahtar, Hazro, Hassan Abdal, Fateh Jang, and Rango police stations.

This development follows intensified legal action in response to political unrest in the region.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

