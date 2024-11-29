Pak-China Khunjerab border closes for four months

The Khunjerab Pass, a crucial trade and travel link between Pakistan and China, has been officially closed for a four-month period due to severe winter conditions.

Effective November 30, 2024, the border will remain shut until March 30, 2025, under a bilateral agreement between the two nations. The seasonal closure is a routine measure, ensuring safety as the region, situated at an altitude of approximately 15,500 feet above sea level, faces heavy snowfall and extreme weather during winter.

The Khunjerab Pass operates seasonally, facilitating trade, tourism, and public transit between April 1 and November 30 each year. This year, the border was closed a day earlier than usual due to regular weekend holidays.

The border is scheduled to reopen on April 1, 2025, resuming its role as a vital corridor for economic and cultural exchange between Pakistan and China.