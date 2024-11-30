LPG prices go up as winter season begins in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has slightly jacked up prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of December as winter season has begun.

A notification issued by the regulatory authority states that the price of 11.8 kilogramme cylinder has been increased by Rs1.32.

The new price of the domestic cylinder has been fixed at Rs3,000.

Meanwhile, petrol, and diesel rates are expected to be increased from December 1 in light of tweaks in global oil prices and currency change.

Reports in local media quoting sources claimed that petrol price could be increase by Rs3.15 per litre, and high-speed diesel (HSD) may move up by Rs3.20-3.50 per litre. Kerosene oil prices are also anticipated to increase by Rs4 per litre.

These adjustments are linked to recent fluctuations in global crude oil prices, which have affected the cost of imports.

The final decision will be made by Ministry of Finance, and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will announce the revised rates after consulting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

As of November 2024, petrol is priced at Rs248.38 per litre, HSD at Rs255.14 per litre, kerosene oil at Rs161.54 per litre, and light diesel oil (LDO) at Rs147.51 per litre.