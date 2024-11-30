Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Is actress Zainab Raza the granddaughter of ex-Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf?

KARACHI – Lollywood star Zainab Raza cleared air on rumors about her relationship with former President and Army Chief General Pervez Musharraf.

In a recent interview at a morning show, Zainab debunked several claims circulating about her on the internet, including misleading information found on leading search engine Google. The actor denied the claim that she had moved to Pakistan from US, asserting that this information was entirely false including her age.

Zainab also responded to reports that she is grand daughter of late President Pervez Musharraf, clarifying that she has no family ties to the late army chief. The actress further expressed frustration over how people often misidentify her family members on social media.

She even lamented backlash she suffered for posting pictures online as people linked her with Pervez Musharraf.

One of the more surprising claims the actress addressed was the widespread belief on social media that Ahmed Memon, a close friend of hers, is her boyfriend. Zainab clarified that Ahmed is like a brother to her, refuting any romantic rumors.

Zainab Raza’s candid revelations highlight the need for accuracy in online information and the impact of social media rumors on personal lives.

Musharraf’s granddaughter sets internet on fire with new bold photos

