Naran, Kaghan closed for tourists amid heavy snowfall

ABBOTTABAD – Authorities have closed Naran and other tourist destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after heavy snowfall blocked the roads.

Mansehra deputy commissioner has advised tourists to not travel to Naran, Babusar Top, and upper regions due to safety concerns.

He said that tourists can visit other sites such as Shogran and Balakot to spend quality time and enjoy the cold weather.

Snowfall was reported Batakundi, Naran, and Babusar Top, causing slipperiness on roads and posing risks to vehicles.

Police are sending back the vehicles from the checkpoint, asking them to explore other safe tourist spots.

Furthermore, tourists have been advised to get information from tourism department’s helpline service 1422 before travelling for the northern areas.

Meanhwhile, the Khunjerab border, a vital land link between Pakistan and China, has been officially closed for all public traffic, trade, and tourism.

It will closed for four months and reopen on April 1, 2025.