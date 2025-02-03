Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Farmers earning over Rs6lac to face Super Tax under proposed Sindh Agricultural Law

Farmers Earning Over Rs6lac To Face Super Tax Under Proposed Sindh Agricultural Law

KARACHI – High-earning Farmers in Sindh braced for tax hike as Agricultural Income Tax Bill nears approval in provincial legislature of Pakistan southeastern region.

PPP led Sindh government is set to slap tax on agricultural income, which outlines different tax rates based on income brackets. Under draft law, agricultural income up to Rs6lac annually would remain tax-exempt while a 15pc tax rate is proposed for income between Rs6lac and Rs12lac.

Sindh Agricultural Income Tax Act 2025

For agricultural income between Rs12 lac and Rs16 lac, a 20pc tax would apply, while a 30pc tax is proposed for income ranging from Rs16lac to Rs32 lac.

The draft also introduces progressive tax rates for higher income levels, with 40% for income between Rs32 lac and Rs56 lac, and 45 for income exceeding Rs56 lac annually.

No super tax would be applied to agriculture income between Rs10 million and Rs150 million. However, a 1% super tax would be imposed on income between Rs150 million and Rs200 million, with rates increasing for higher incomes.

These include a 2% super tax for income between Rs200 million and Rs250 million, 3% for income from Rs250 million to Rs300 million, 4% for income from Rs300 million to Rs350 million, and 10% super tax for incomes exceeding Rs500 million annually.

How a Pakistani farmer of five acres can earn up to Rs50 million?

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 February 2025 Monday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search