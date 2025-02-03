Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Malik Riaz targeted in Ransom Email demanding 50 Bitcoins; probe underway

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani real estate pioneer Malik Riaz received a threatening email, demanding 50 bitcoins as ransom, with death threats directed at him and his family if the demand was not met.

A senior official of Bahria Town Khalilur Rehman approached cops in Islamabad and a case has been filed at Aabpara Police Station. On January 27, a suspicious individual was seen outside Malik Riaz’s residence, taking pictures and doing recce.

As per the case, the email appeared to be sent from Switzerland, but probe suggests it originated from Pakistan. Colonel (retd) Khalil Ur Rehman, security officer of real estate tycoon, fileda  complaint stating a threatening ransom email was sent on January 12, demanding 50 bitcoins for the safety of Malik Riaz and his family.

The culprit behind this warned that lives of Riaz and his loved ones are in danger if he don’t get the cryptocurrency. It also referenced businessman’s relatives residing in the Gulf countries and the West, claiming their lives would be at risk.

The FIR case revealed that after the email was sent, an unknown individual visited area where Malik’s daughter lives. The person was captured on footage taking snaps and filling videos of the house.

Malik Riaz responds to NAB warning: "No testimony, No blackmail"

