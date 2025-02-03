Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lawyers strike in Islamabad over controversial transfers of IHC Judges

ISLAMABAD – Lawyers in Islamabad staged walkout over recent judicial appointments to Islamabad High Court.

Following the recent appointments, black coats are observing strike today to protest recent transfer of three judges from high courts in other provinces to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Islamabad Bar Council IHC Bar Association and the District Bar Association strongly opposed transfers. The lawyer groups argue that the transfers of judges from the Lahore High Court (LHC), Sindh High Court (SHC), and Balochistan High Court (BHC) to court are politically motivated and could harm the independence of the judiciary.

The lawyers believe that these actions are part of broader attempt to divide judicial system. In a joint presser, lawyers emphasized that transfers were made with ulterior motives, and they pledged to fight the decision.

Chairman of Islamabad Bar Council criticized Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), claiming its recent meetings were held with bad intentions, and called for an immediate hearing of petitions related to the 26th Constitutional Amendment before proceeding with judicial appointments.

President of IHC Bar Association reaffirmed that IHC’s commitment to judicial independence is being targeted. Following the convention, a rally is planned to further protest the transfers.

Ministry of Law recently issued notification appointing Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar from Lahore High Court, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro from the Sindh High Court, and Justice Muhammad Asif from the Balochistan to Islamabad High Court.

Adding to controversy, several Islamabad High Court judges, including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, have written a letter to President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, urging them not to appoint judges from other high courts to the IHC, especially as the new chief justice.

IHC judges pen letter to CJP against bringing chief justice from another high court

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

