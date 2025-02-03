Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

President Zardari heads to China for key talks on CPEC, defense ties

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan is all set to embark on five-day state visit to China from February 4 to 8 at the invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The high-profile visit aims to further strengthen longstanding ties between Islamabad and Beijing. During his trip, he is expected to have meetings with President Xi and other top Chinese officials. Key topics of discussion will include bolstering economic and defense cooperation, alongside the progress of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The second phase of the multi-billion-dollar CPEC project will be a focal point of the talks. CPEC, launched in 2015, is designed to create an extensive network of infrastructure, connecting China’s Xinjiang province to Pakistan’s Gwadar Port.

CPEC and other projects aimed to enhance trade and transport of goods, oil, and gas between the two countries.

The flagship project was first started in 2015 with focus on infrastructure development, such as roads, railways, and ports, connecting China’s Xinjiang province to Pakistan’s Gwadar Port. CPEC later involves large-scale energy projects to address Pakistan’s power shortages, as well as the creation of Special Economic Zones to boost industrial growth.

Pak Finance Minister visits China today to discuss 15bn energy debt, Panda Bonds

