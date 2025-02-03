Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Inside colorful Dholki event of Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan; See Pics

KARACHI – Pakistan’s wedding season continues and latest celebrity wedding draws showbiz stars to partake in Dholki festivities of star couple Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan.

The candid moments were unfolded in breathtaking event featuring top stars that added touch of enchantment. Gohar, looking dapper in a black suit and green shawl, set the tone for the upcoming wedding festivities while Kubra aced in peach attire.

Lollywood rising star Khaqan Shahnawaz dropped some of the moments online. Shehzad Sheikh and Aashir Wajahat, were spotted at the Dholki event. Gohar Rasheed dropped humorous video on his Instagram story, showing fellow showbiz stars attempting to guess whose wedding it was. After much speculation, the couple finally confirmed it was their own.

Kubra and Gohar confirmed marrying this February, putting an end to rumors surrounding her wedding plans and fueling further excitement for their nuptials.

