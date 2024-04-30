Bride calls off wedding after groom fails to recite table of two

In a viral incident, a bride in India's Uttar Pradesh state decided to call off her wedding with her groom after he failed to recite the "table of two." The revelation came after the groom's family had misrepresented his education to the bride's family before the marriage.

As per media reports, the groom arrived in Panwari town for the wedding ceremony in a grand procession, with both families and locals gathered at the venue for the auspicious occasion. However, amidst the joyous atmosphere during the garland ceremony, a moment of tension ensued when the bride challenged the groom to recite the basic multiplication table, and he failed to do so.

Following this unexpected turn of events, the bride refused to proceed with the marriage and requested the groom's family to return to their hometown.

Expressing her stance, the bride stated that she couldn't marry someone "who does not even know the basics of mathematics."

The matter was eventually reported to the police. After several failed attempts to reconcile, the bride persisted in her decision to call off the wedding. Consequently, the groom's family had to return the dowry they had received.

This incident, which took place in 2021, resurfaced on social media recently after a clip of the event circulated on Instagram, sparking renewed interest and discussion online.

The post garnered significant attention on social media platforms, with some users using it as fodder for jokes, while others emphasized the importance of honesty in future life partners.