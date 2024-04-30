Islamabad police notify fee structure for various services

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad police have announced fee schedule for various services for residents of the capital city.

The fee structure was approved by newly-appointed Inspector General of Police Ali Nasir Rizvi.

Islamabad police have issued a notification in this regard, stating that the fee for the police character certificate has been fixed at Rs1,000.

The fee for the police general verification stands at Rs1,000 while the same amount will be charged for the foreigner registration certificate.

The spokesperson said the police will charge Rs1,000 for motorcycle verification and Rs1,500 for car verification.

The fee for the motorcar verification certification (forensic) has been fixed at Rs3,500.

“All concerned In-Charge’s/Operator’s posted in different facilitation center’s shall ensure collection of above mentioned fee and deposit the same along with statement generated from their respective ID’s in the welfare account of ICT police,” read the notification.