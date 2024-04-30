Islamabad police notify fee structure for various services

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad police have announced fee schedule for various services for residents of the capital city.
The fee structure was approved by newly-appointed Inspector General of Police Ali Nasir Rizvi.
Islamabad police have issued a notification in this regard, stating that the fee for the police character certificate has been fixed at Rs1,000.
The fee for the police general verification stands at Rs1,000 while the same amount will be charged for the foreigner registration certificate.
The spokesperson said the police will charge Rs1,000 for motorcycle verification and Rs1,500 for car verification.
The fee for the motorcar verification certification (forensic) has been fixed at Rs3,500.
“All concerned In-Charge’s/Operator’s posted in different facilitation center’s shall ensure collection of above mentioned fee and deposit the same along with statement generated from their respective ID’s in the welfare account of ICT police,” read the notification.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.