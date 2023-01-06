Taylor Swift's $97 million worth cat has the internet shook

Hollywood's revered singer Taylor Swift is the ultimate cat lady. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter with her $450 million net worth has a beloved pet that comes with a hefty price, and sits as the third most expensive pet in the entire world!
In a recent report by All About Cats, the Look What You Made Me Do singer's fan-favorite pet cat Olivia Benson has been reported to have a whopping net worth of $97 million. The ranking was created based on Instagram analytics.
“Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing,” the listing read.
“The Scottish fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads.”
For starters, Olivia is named after Mariska Hargitay’s popular Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character. Swift's cat also starred alongside her in commercials for DirectTV, Diet Coke and AT&T, and in the music videos for Me! and Blank Space.
Though Olivia herself doesn't have an social media accounts, she often appears on Swift's Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Swift recently released her album Midnights.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 06, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.75
|236
|Euro
|EUR
|265
|268
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|302
|305
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.5
|67.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|161
|162.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.69
|607.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.77
|33.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.70
|744.70
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.62
|593.10
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,500 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,320. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,207.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 183,500
|PKR 2,090
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.