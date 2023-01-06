Search

Lifestyle

Taylor Swift's $97 million worth cat has the internet shook

Noor Fatima 10:40 PM | 6 Jan, 2023
Taylor Swift's $97 million worth cat has the internet shook

Hollywood's revered singer Taylor Swift is the ultimate cat lady. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter with her $450 million net worth has a beloved pet that comes with a hefty price, and sits as the third most expensive pet in the entire world!

In a recent report by All About Cats, the Look What You Made Me Do singer's fan-favorite pet cat Olivia Benson has been reported to have a whopping net worth of $97 million. The ranking was created based on Instagram analytics.

“Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing,” the listing read.

 “The Scottish fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads.”

For starters, Olivia is named after Mariska Hargitay’s popular Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character. Swift's cat also starred alongside her in commercials for DirectTV, Diet Coke and AT&T, and in the music videos for Me! and Blank Space

Though Olivia herself doesn't have an social media accounts, she often appears on Swift's Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

On the work front, Swift recently released her album Midnights

Drake is getting LUXURIOUS GIFTS for Taylor Swift's CATS!

Lifestyle

Has Mehwish Hayat hired private bodyguards amid ‘honeytrap’ allegations?

11:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Alishbah Anjum jolts the internet with latest video

11:18 AM | 6 Jan, 2023

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari's New Year video ensues hilarity on the internet

11:40 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Iqra Aziz's beach photos take the internet by storm

10:17 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Hira, Mani's mid-air NYE dinner takes the internet by storm

10:43 PM | 1 Jan, 2023

Mehwish Hayat turns up the heat on the internet with latest picture

10:19 PM | 1 Jan, 2023
Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan makes dozens of arrests over same-sex, pornographic activties

11:02 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 6, 2023

08:00 AM | 6 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 06, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.75 236
Euro EUR 265 268
UK Pound Sterling GBP 302 305
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.5 67.15
Australian Dollar AUD 161 162.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.69 607.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 171 172.35
China Yuan CNY 32.77 33.02
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.70 744.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.62 593.10
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,500 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,320. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,207.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 183,500 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: