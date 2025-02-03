Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

RTA jacks up Toll and Parking Fees in Dubai; Check latest update here

Rta Jacks Up Toll And Parking Fees In Dubai Check Latest Update Here

DUBAI – Residents of Dubai are slapped with a 50 percent surge in toll and parking fees amid RTA’s efforts to improve the city’s infrastructure, ensuring smoother and safer transportation.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority announced 50pc increase in the “Salik” toll for commuters using toll booths across the city.

From Feb 1, the toll fee during peak hours (6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 8 pm) will rise to AED6. In other hours and on weekends, the toll will remain at AED4 dirhams. Besides the toll hike, RTA has adjusted the timing for the toll fees during Ramadan.

With new changes, event parking near Dubai World Trade Center will now cost AED25 per hour during major events. Regular parking rates will stay at AED4 per hour, with high-demand areas seeing a charge of 6 dirhams per hour.

Toll taxes for highways, motorways increased by 30pc from Oct 1; Check new rates here

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 February 2025 Monday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search