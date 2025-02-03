RTA jacks up Toll and Parking Fees in Dubai; Check latest update here

DUBAI – Residents of Dubai are slapped with a 50 percent surge in toll and parking fees amid RTA’s efforts to improve the city’s infrastructure, ensuring smoother and safer transportation.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority announced 50pc increase in the “Salik” toll for commuters using toll booths across the city.

From Feb 1, the toll fee during peak hours (6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 8 pm) will rise to AED6. In other hours and on weekends, the toll will remain at AED4 dirhams. Besides the toll hike, RTA has adjusted the timing for the toll fees during Ramadan.

With new changes, event parking near Dubai World Trade Center will now cost AED25 per hour during major events. Regular parking rates will stay at AED4 per hour, with high-demand areas seeing a charge of 6 dirhams per hour.