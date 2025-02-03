Who is Hina Munawar? First female manager for Pakistan men’s cricket team

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Hina Munawar, a senior security official, as the first female manager for the Pakistan men’s cricket team.

The board has assigned the role of operations manager to Munawar, who has a strong experience in law enforcement and operations, as Pakistan is set to host a tri-series and Champions Trophy this month, February.

The appointment of a female is being dubbed as historic moment for the sport, which is dominated by male.

She will take up the role of operations management while senior bureaucrat Naveed Akram Cheema will continue as the team manager. His appointment will bring a unique combination of security experience and operational management.

She passed the Civil Superior Services (CSS) exam to enter the public sector. Since then she has served at several important posts, including first female district officer in Frontier Constabulary in Swat.

Hina Munawar earned immense praise for her skills for manage high-risks operations and streamlining security measures.

Munawar first joined the PCB in 2024 whe she was appointed as the manager for the Pakistan Women’s U-19 squad for the Asia Cup tournament.