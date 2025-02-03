Pm Shehbaz Sharif Visits Quetta Today To Review Balochistan Law And Order Situation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarked on day-long visit to Quetta, where he will meet with security personnel injured during the recent anti-terrorism operation in Kalat.

The premier is expected to express solidarity with the injured officers and discuss their recovery. In addition to meeting with the injured security forces, PM Shehbaz Sharif will also engage with provincial leadership and receive a comprehensive briefing on the current law and order situation in the region.

Accompanying, Prime Minister visited Deputy PM, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Power Minister Awais Leghari.

The visit aims to reinforce the government’s commitment to supporting security forces and ensuring peace and stability in the region.