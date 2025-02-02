Coas Vows Full Retaliation Against Terrorist Proxies Amid Surge In Balochistan Violence

QUETTA — Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir pushed to hunt down militants proxy networks targeting armed forces in Balochistan, ISPR said.

The top general visited southwestern region after 18 soldiers embraced martyrdom and Gen Asim was brief on security matters. He pledged that Pakistan’s armed forces will track down and eliminate those undermining the state, referring to them as “frenemies” in a stern statement.

During visit to provincial capital Quetta, General Munir was briefed on the ongoing security situation in the province by senior military and intelligence officials. Army Chief assured that the military was aware of those acting as terrorist proxies for foreign elements, engaging in double-dealing and that their actions would not go unpunished.

General said forces will retaliate and hunt down these militants whenever and wherever necessary to ensure the safety of our people, while he also praised courage and determination of the military, paramilitary, and law enforcement agencies working to combat terrorism in the region.

COAS reiterated the military’s commitment to supporting the provincial government in efforts to promote peace, stability, and development in Balochistan.

General Munir, accompanied by Balochistan’s governor and chief minister, also offered funeral prayers for the fallen soldiers and visited the injured at the Combined Military Hospital in Quetta, where he commended their unwavering commitment to defending the country.

The recent surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, has raised concerns, with 2024 being the deadliest year for Pakistan’s security forces in a decade.