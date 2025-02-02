Fog blankets Punjab, causing flight delays at Lahore Airport, motorways shutdown

LAHORE — Dense fog continues to disrupt air and road traffic in country’s most populated region Punjab as several key routes remain shut for traffic while some of the flights were also cancelled on Sunday morning.

The low visibility affected several flights at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport. Reports suggested that six flights were delayed, including those to UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, amid poor visibility caused by the thick fog.

As the situation in provincial capital remains worse, Sialkot Airport was shut as visibility became too low for flight operations.

Motorways Closed amid heavy fog

As per NHMP portals, the M-3 Motorway remains closed from Nankana to Samundri and from Faizpur to Jaranwala. M-4 Motorway: Closed from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad. M-2 Motorway: Closed from Islamabad Toll Plaza to Thokar Niaz Beg , and from Thokar Niaz Beg to Kot Momin.

N-5 National Highway between Kala Shah Kaku and Aziz Cross is experiencing poor visibility, with sight distances as low as 20 meters in some areas.

Authorities have urged drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and recommended that those on the roads use fog lights, reduce speed, and stay vigilant. Motorists have been advised to use fog lights, reduce speed, and contact the emergency helpline at 1129 in case of any incidents.

With conditions expected to persist, authorities are monitoring the situation closely and advising the public to stay updated on travel and weather advisories.