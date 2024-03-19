Palestine's top cop Fayeq al-Mabhouh killed in Israeli raid at Gaza hospital

JERUSALEM – Palestinians endured months of deadly war and the fighting still continues in the Holy Month of Ramadan, and fresh Israeli raids killed a Palestinian police chief in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday.

Reports in international media claim head of police operations in Palestine Brigadier General Fayeq al-Mabhouh was killed in an Israeli raid on Al-Shifa Hospital.

The deceased was managing humanitarian aid with Palestinian tribes and the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in war-torn Gaza.

Gaza media office lamented war crime shows, saying Tel Aviv is pushing hard to prevent the arrival of humanitarian aid to hundreds of thousands of people who are facing famine under the open sky.

In a similar development, Jewish forces claimed killing Hamas’ Internal Security Service, the man said to be the third in command of the Resistance Movement

Israeli forces said that it received reports from its internal security services, about the presence of several Hamas leaders in Al-Shifa Hospital.

Hamas waged a deadly military offensive in Palestine since the cross-border attack in October last year which resulted in the death of 1,200 citizens.

Israel then responded with full force and so far killed around 31,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children. Around 74,000 people suffered injuries amid mass destruction and shortages of basic commodities.

Over 80 percent population of strip was forced to move into internal displacement amid blockade of food, drinking water, and medical aid.